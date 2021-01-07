St. Elizabeth to Sponsor Covington Farmers Market Nutrition Program

The Covington Farmers Market announced that St. Elizabeth Healthcare will sponsor its nutrition assistance program.

The sponsorship aims to support the market's efforts to bring awareness to the nutrition assistance program, and will also match its "double dollars" program.

"Farmers Markets are often labeled as expensive and exclusive places to shop. In reality, Farmers Markets are a place for everyone to access high quality, nutrient dense foods while participating in a local economy that supports producers and builds community,” said Alexa Abner, Covington Farmers Market manager.

The market accepts SNAP/EBT benefits year-round and participates in seasonal WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs, beginning in July. A grant from Kentucky Double Dollars allows the market to match each of these currencies, removing the barrier of paying ethical prices to local farmers after experiencing the pressures of budget-shopping at the grocery store.

Over the past 3 years, almost $7,000 in Nutrition Assistance benefits have been spent on fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and eggs at Covington Farmers Market.

“St. Elizabeth Healthcare is committed to leading Northern Kentucky to become one of the healthiest communities in America," said John Mitchell, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Chief Operating Officer - Fort Thomas and Covington. "We are proud to partner with Renaissance Covington and the Covington Farmers Market in our pursuit of achieving this vision; as we collaborate to eliminate food deserts, a major health issue facing our urban communities. St. Elizabeth looks forward to fostering this relationship into the future as we continue to serve our friends and neighbors in Northern Kentucky through compassionate and comprehensive healthcare for years to come."

The market has more than 20 vendors every week with meat, bread, produce, and artisan goods.

