TANK Prepares for Biggest System Change in a Generation

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) announced its new system redesign begins on January 30.

Part of the plan includes the elimination of seven routes, due to low ridership, following a planning study. Those routes are 9 Taylor Mill and 11 Fort Thomas, and the express routes 1X Florence, 18X Edgewood, 28X Empire Dr./Industrial Rd., 31X Rolling Hills Dr., and 35X East-West.

TANK called the system redesign the most significant change to the region's bus system in a generation.

TANK will increase the frequency of bus service in developed corridors, improve weekend and evening service for those working in the service sector, consolidate suburban services, and improve access to high job-growth areas such as CVG.

The process began more than a year and a half ago.

“This plan is a reflection of the needs and desires of our community,” said TANK General Manager Andrew Aiello. “TANK spent months creating the plan with significant input from the Counties that fund TANK, the riders that use TANK, and the local communities in which TANK operates.”

Routes will see greater frequency throughout the day, later evening hours and a more robust weekend schedule, TANK said.

“We know that people that use transit don’t always work from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday,” said Aiello. “A key goal of this process was to give bus riders the level of service that they need for the jobs they hold – providing essential transportation for essential services and essential jobs that require employees to work evenings and weekends.”

TANK is currently hiring new bus operators.

TANK said in a news release that the changes will provide the following outcomes:

The number of people within walking distance to frequent transit will increase by 155%

The number of jobs within walking distance to frequent transit will increase by 58%

The number of Transportation Disadvantaged individuals within walking distance of frequent transit will increase by 157%

The number of peak vehicles needed to operate the new system will decrease by 20+%

“In summary, these changes will provide better access to better transit for those that need it and use it most,” Aiello said.

Also effective on January 30 is the implementation of the TANK Simplified Fare Structure. Cash fare will be $1.50 for all routes (with the exception of the Southbank Shuttle).

TANK’s 23 different fare types will be reduced to 10, making the system easier to use and more approachable for first time riders.

“With simplification of the fare structure, we have placed a new emphasis on the Transit app for fare payment, via mobile device. Using the app eliminates the need for having bulk passes, paying in advance and complicated fare payment options – Transit app is the one-stop-shop for paying fare, planning trip and tracking your bus,” said Aiello.

The schedule change is effective with the start of the service day on Saturday, January 30. Printed schedules will be available beginning the week of January 18. All changes and schedules can be viewed at https://www.tankbus.org/2021- service-changes .

