Unemployment Rate Drops in NKY Counties

The unemployment rate dropped in Northern Kentucky counties in November compared to October, though it remains higher than a year prior.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics released county-level unemployment data on Thursday.

For the eight-county Northern Kentucky region, as designated by the state, the November unemployment rate was 4.6%, down from 6% in October, but up from 3.2% a year ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact earlier in 2020 on the unemployment numbers, and locally the rates hit double-digits in May.

Pendleton County recorded the lowest rate in November at 3.9%, down from its 5.2% rate in October. Boone County was at 4.4% in November, compared to 5.7% in October.

In Campbell County, the November unemployment rate was 4.5%, down from 5.8% in October.

Carroll County was at 4.6% in November, down from 6.1% in October. Kenton County recorded a rate of 4.7% in November, down from 6.2%.

Gallatin County's November rate was 5%, down from 6.6% in October.

In Owen County, the rate in November was 5.2%, down from 6.8%.

Grant County recorded the region's highest November rate at 5.3%, down from 6.9% in October.

Statewide, the unemployment rate in November was 5.1%, down from 6.8% in October.

Magoffin County recorded the state's highest unemployment rate in November at 13.9%.

Todd County was lowest at 3.4% in November.

-Staff report