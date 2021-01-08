Horizon League: No Spectators at Men's and Women's Basketball Games this Season
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 17:21 RCN Newsdesk
The Horizon League board of directors announced Friday that the remainder of men's and women's basketball games would proceed without spectators, a continuation of a decision enacted at the beginning of the season that was set to be assessed in the new year.
The decision means that there will be no fans at BB&T Arena for Northern Kentucky Norse games.
Current season-ticket holders will be contacted separately with the options available and next steps, a news release said.
NKU Athletics said in a news release that it greatly appreciates the support of Norse Nation during this unprecedented time.
-Staff report