Horizon League: No Spectators at Men's and Women's Basketball Games this Season

The Horizon League board of directors announced Friday that the remainder of men's and women's basketball games would proceed without spectators, a continuation of a decision enacted at the beginning of the season that was set to be assessed in the new year.

The decision means that there will be no fans at BB&T Arena for Northern Kentucky Norse games.

Current season-ticket holders will be contacted separately with the options available and next steps, a news release said.

NKU Athletics said in a news release that it greatly appreciates the support of Norse Nation during this unprecedented time.

