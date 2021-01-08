New LED Lighting Coming to NKY Highways

New LED lighting fixtures are set to be installed on Northern Kentucky interstates.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 announced that the upgrade to the energy-saving fixtures would begin on Monday, January 11 and continue through mid-March.

It is part of a statewide plan to replace more than 18,000 lights with new LED which last longer and require less energy and provide more visibility.

Locally, the project involves lighting along I-75, I-275, I-471, and the weigh stations on Interstates 71 and 75.

Motorists may see temporary partial ramp, single lane, and/or shoulder closures while work progresses, KYTC said.

-Staff report

Photo via traffic cam