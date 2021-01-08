Pedestrian Bridge to Be Installed at Newport Music Venue

A pedestrian bridge connecting the Ovation development and new music venue in Newport is set to be installed late Saturday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 office announced that Kentucky Route 8 in Newport will be closed at that site between the roundabouts at the foot of the Taylor-Southgate and Fourth Street bridges during the installation, though local traffic will have access.

Signs will be posted to re-route traffic.

The installation is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and noon, according to Corporex, which is the developer of the Ovation site.

The $40 million music venue project was announced in May 2019. It is a joint project between Corporex and AEG/PromoWest and accommodate indoor audiences of up to 2,700 and an outdoor capacity for summer shows of up to 7,000.

Ground broke in the summer of 2019 and work has continued since.

-Staff report

Photo: Pedestrian bridge awaits installation in Newport (RCN)