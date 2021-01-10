COVID-19: Weekend Brings 7,472 Cases Statewide, 715 in NKY

Saturday and Sunday brought more than 7,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases across Kentucky, including 715 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

The state recorded 4,240 cases on Saturday and 3,232 cases on Sunday.

The state's 7-day positivity rate is now 12.45%.

Locally, Kenton County recorded 285 cases over the two-day period with 161 on Saturday and 124 on Sunday. Boone County counted 255 new cases, with 124 on Saturday and 131 on Sunday.

In Campbell County, there was a total of 129 new cases over the two-day period with 56 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday.

Grant County recorded 15 cases on Saturday and 18 on Sunday while Pendleton County saw 11 cases on Saturday and 2 on Sunday.

Forty-five additional COVID-related deaths were reported across the state over the weekend.

There are currently 1,713 people hospitalized including 380 in intensive care units and 212 on ventilators.

-Staff report