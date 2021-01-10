First Woman Ky. State Trooper, Covington Native Dies

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday that its first female trooper has died.

Sandra Schonecker Taylor entered the state police academy in 1977 and graduated in 1978.

The Encyclopedia of Northern Kentucky notes that she was a Covington native who became a detective at the state police in 1980. According to an entry in that publication, Taylor, who was named as Sandy Tretter Schonecker, posed as the daughter of a mafia kingpin while investigating undercover the bombings of coal tipples in Harlan County.

For her work, which led to the identification of people responsible for bombing a Harlan County detective's home, she was awarded the Kentucky State Police's medal for meritorious service.

In 1987, she returned to the state police post at Dry Ridge as a detective working on auto theft and child abuse cases.

She retired in 1993, according to the encyclopedia.

In a statement on Sunday, the state police noted that Taylor passed away after an extended battle with multiple sclerosis.

She had been living in Ocala, Fla., with her husband, John.

Services are pending.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo provided