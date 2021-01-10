Longtime Newport Catholic Football Coach Dies

Newport Central Catholic High School announced the death of its longtime football coach, Bob Schneider, who led the program from 1966 to 2009.

Schneider amassed a record of 345 wins, 183 losses, and two ties, and won three state titles (1984, 2005, and 2006). During his tenure, the Thoroughbreds also finished as state runners-up six times, and the region nine times.

His 345 wins rank him third on the all-time winningest football coaches list in Kentucky.

“Teaching, coaching and mentoring was his life’s vocation.Coach Schneider dedicated his life not only to those he taught and coached but to the Catholic education of all the students at Newport Catholic and Newport Central Catholic," said Principal Ron Dawn. "His legacy will live on at Newport Central Catholic through the Tuition Assistance Program that he helped to establish.

“Alums have expressed sentiments of gratitude and appreciation to Bob for teaching them the life lessons of hard work, sacrifice, dedication, motivation, how to win and how to lose gracefully, how to be a good man, teammate and friend.”

Eddie Eviston, a standout player under Schneider, and currently head coach at Covington Catholic, agreed.

“Coach had the ability to see the "big picture" and he instilled in all of us players the idea that the foundations upon which we build our team and our personal lives are really what matters," Eviston said. "The X’s and O's of football were important at that time, but the characteristics of teamwork, commitment, hard work, service, and above all faith are the true building blocks that would live on past high school. Coach provided us this foundation that we all continue to build upon in our lives and as most legends do...Coach will continue to live on as a part of all of us who he coached.”

Schneider also coached the baseball team for nine seasons, and won regional titles in that sport in 1975 and 1976, leading the program to the state semifinals and state finals, respectively.

Schneider grew up in Dayton where he attended St. Bernard Elementary School before graduating from Newport Catholic in 1955. He went on to earn a teaching degree at Villa Madonna College (now Thomas More University). He taught for fifty years, first at Covington Catholic, and then at Newport Catholic.

While at New Cath he taught English, was the athletic director for 35 years, assistant principal for 21 years, and tuition assistance program Director for 12 years.

“Coach Schneider was respected as an outstanding football coach and high school athletic director not only in Northern Kentucky but throughout the state of Kentucky," said Athletic Director Jeff Schulkens. “Coach Schneider gave me my start as baseball coach in 1996. It has been a great honor to follow in his footsteps fulfilling two additional positions he held here at NCC as athletic director and tuition assistance program director.”

Schneider leaves behind his wife, Nancy, four children, and grandchildren.

-Staff report

Photo: Schneider in his first season at Newport Catholic (provided)