Man Dead After Shooting Outside Covington Bar

A man is dead after a shooting outside a Covington bar.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday at 30 Something Bar (732 Greenup Street).

Police said that Jerome Lewis II, of Cincinnati, had been at that bar for several hours before being escorted out just before it closed.

Lewis, police said in a news release, returned to the sidewalk in front of the bar with a pistol.

He suffered a single gunshot wound to the left temple.

Police said that investigators were "unable to establish a viable suspect" after collecting evidence and conducting multiple interviews.

The news release characterized the event as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Jess Hamblin at 859-292-2375.

The investigation is ongoing and more information may be released as it becomes available, police said.

-Staff report