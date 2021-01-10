NKU Pushes League Leader to OT, But Falls, Losing Pair of Games at Cleveland State

Northern Kentucky lost both games at Cleveland State Friday and Saturday, including an overtime thriller on Saturday night.

The Vikings are undefeated in the Horizon League at 8-0, and are 8-3 overall.

Cleveland State held off the Norse on Saturday, 74-71, in overtime, and beat NKU Friday, 58-54.

With the losses, NKU drops to 5-6 overall on the season and 3-3 in the Horizon League.

Marques Warrick scored a career-high 25 points in the loss while Trevon Faulkner added 16.

NKU is back at home at BB&T Arena for a pair of games against IUPUI on Friday and Saturday.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics