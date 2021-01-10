Member Login

NKU Pushes League Leader to OT, But Falls, Losing Pair of Games at Cleveland State

Sun, 01/10/2021 - 17:16 RCN Newsdesk
Northern Kentucky lost both games at Cleveland State Friday and Saturday, including an overtime thriller on Saturday night.

The Vikings are undefeated in the Horizon League at 8-0, and are 8-3 overall.

Cleveland State held off the Norse on Saturday, 74-71, in overtime, and beat NKU Friday, 58-54.

With the losses, NKU drops to 5-6 overall on the season and 3-3 in the Horizon League. 

Marques Warrick scored a career-high 25 points in the loss while Trevon Faulkner added 16.

NKU is back at home at BB&T Arena for a pair of games against IUPUI on Friday and Saturday.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics

