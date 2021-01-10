Thomas More Basketball: Men Crush #6 Georgetown, Women Win Big, Too

Thomas More crushed #6 Georgetown on Saturday night, 88-48, to improve to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the Mid-South.

The Saints hit a record 16 three-point shots in the rout.

Reid Jolly led Thomas More with 23 points while Ryan Batte and Luke Rudy each put in 19.

Noah Pack added 12 points in the win.

The Saints are back in action at Lindsey Wilson (3-7, 1-6) on Monday at 6 p.m.

The women's team also beat down Georgetown on Saturday, 71-49.

The #8 Saints are now 12-0 overall and 7-0 in the Mid-South.

Emily Simon and Zoie Barth each scored 15 points while Courtney Hurst added 11 in the win.

The Saints play Monday at Cumberland (Tenn.) at 2 p.m.

-Staff report