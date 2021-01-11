$45,000 Awarded to NKY Nonprofits, Schools for COVID Relief

From the Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has distributed more than $45,000 across four nonprofits and a local middle school, bringing relief support totals to nearly $750,000 for Northern Kentucky through the community foundation.

The following grants have been deployed across Northern Kentucky:

$20,000 to Saint Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky

$20,000 to EC Learn

$4,820 to Welcome House and St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation

$600 to Tichenor Middle School

"As we enter the colder months, we are still receiving a large number of requests from Northern Kentucky nonprofits in response to effects of the Coronavirus pandemic,” noted Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We will continue to address each request as we have been throughout the year- with a careful eye on its direct ties to the pandemic, the scope of its impact, and how effectively our funds can be deployed by that organization’s leadership. This is another set of grants that will greatly benefit our Northern Kentucky community during this time of ongoing uncertainty.”

The mission of Saint Vincent de Paul is to provide hope to those in need, and one goal of the nonprofit is early intervention with the hope of preventing homelessness. In line with this, the nonprofit received $20,000 for emergency rental assistance and security deposits up to $500 for qualifying individuals.

"Now more than ever, it is important for families to stay safe at home,” said Saint Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky Executive Director Karen Zengel. “The need for rent assistance is unprecedented, driven by the hardship that COVID-19 has caused for so many of our neighbors. This grant will help individuals bridge the gap as they recover from the economic challenges the pandemic has presented. We are blessed to live in such a generous and caring community."

EC LEARN supports local families in their search to find customized childcare solutions that meet their needs during the ever-changing pandemic environment. EC Learn received $20,000 from Horizon Community Funds as the second part of a $40,000 total gift from the fund. The nonprofit will use the funding to train and coach early childcare professionals and provide childcare referrals to families and businesses.

“The impact of the current pandemic on child care programs has been financially devastating. More than ever, child care providers need ongoing training to not only support their business, but to ensure the safety and quality of their programs for the children and families they serve.” said EC LEARN Executive Director Sandra Woodall. “Horizon Community Funds’ generous support is helping provide free training to early childhood professionals, enabling the providers to enhance the quality of early childhood experiences for the children in their programs. We are thankful for the opportunity to lessen the financial hardship on these small businesses and maintain access to quality child care for all.”

Welcome House received $4,000 to support the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation in their endeavors to assist individuals/families with hotel lodging for convalescence due to a coronavirus diagnosis. The funds will support lodging for individuals/families identified by St. Elizabeth Foundation, and will also cover time and transportation costs for Welcome House staff to provide in-person staff coverage required by the hotel when necessary for the covered individuals/families.

“We are fortunate to be able to assist those in need at such a crucial time,” said Welcome House CEO Daney Amrine. “Working with collaborative partners like St. Elizabeth and Horizon Community Funds gives us the ability to provide the best care to our community.”

"St. Elizabeth Healthcare is grateful to the Horizon Community Funds Coronavirus Relief Fund for generously supporting our patients when they need it most by providing relief for unexpected expenses due to the pandemic,” St. Elizabeth Foundation Vice President Carri Chandler.

Tichenor Middle School in the Erlanger-Elsmere School District received $600 for headphones to assist students using computers and other equipment for learning in non-traditional instruction environments.

“The generous donation from Horizon Community Funds has had a tremendous impact on our students and the equity gap that presented itself when we were forced to transition to non-traditional instruction due to the pandemic,” said Tichenor Principal Mac Cooley. “Fortunately, the district was able to provide Chromebooks for our students, another partner assisted families with gaining WIFI access, and lastly, the Horizon Community Funds donation allowed us to purchase earbuds to assist our students with learning at school and home. Now students can filter external distractions in order to better focus on the teacher and the lesson.”

