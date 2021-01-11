COVID-19: 2,085 New Cases in Ky., 215 in NKY; Boone Co. Woman Among Dead

Kentucky recorded 2,085 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, including 215 in Northern Kentucky.

A 73-year old Boone County woman was among the twenty-one people who reportedly died from COVID-related causes on Monday.

Kenton County counted 79 new cases while there were 77 in Boone County, 47 in Campbell County, 10 in Grant County, and 2 in Pendleton County.

There are currently 1,709 people hospitalized across the state including 381 in intensive care units and 207 on ventilators.

Governor Andy Beshear, in his daily COVID update, also condemned what he called domestic terrorism and proposed actions by the General Assembly related to the state's COVID response.

“We’ve seen some bills move through the General Assembly that attempt to create new ways of addressing the coronavirus,” Beshear said. “One bill that passed attempted to put U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines into law as the law that could be enforced. Today I received a letter from Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director, cautioning against this.”

“I want to make it clear that CDC guidance should not be interpreted as regulation; rather, they are meant as recommendations. It should be used in consideration for specific state and/or local regulations, but this guidance is meant to be flexible and adaptable,” Dr. Redfield said. “It is not meant to be prescriptive or interpreted as standards that can be regulated.”

The CDC consistently has backed the effectiveness of Gov. Beshear’s restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in restaurants and bars, gyms, schools and other venues.

On Monday, Gov. Beshear also condemned domestic terrorists and a threat made at public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack’s home.

“One of the ways we absolutely know what individuals attempted to do, in terms of harming or kidnapping elected officials, were the zip ties some of those individuals carried into the U.S. Capitol and to our State Capitol,” said Beshear. “These aren’t people who believe in the rule of law; they are people who believe they can take the law into their own hands to bully and intimidate others. We here in Kentucky will not be bullied. Anybody who believes that domestic terror is the way to go, we’ll be ready for you. And to those who in their elected positions will use the words of hate or anger, and will try to stir it up – stop.

“Someone vandalized our own Dr. Stack’s home, spray-painting ‘COVID is PCR fraud’ on his mailbox. This wasn’t about the spray paint. It was about those individuals trying to create terror, saying we know where you live and we know how to get to you. But we will not let that happen. Because of Dr. Stack’s work, thousands of people are alive today who wouldn’t have been without him. Trying to create fear in his family is the lowest form of low.”

