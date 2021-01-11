Kenton County to Begin Taking Park Shelter Reservations for Upcoming Seasons

Kenton County Parks and Recreation will begin accepting reservations for the upcoming season on Monday, February 1.

The season runs from April 16 through October 17.

Reservations will be taken online and by phone.

There are shelters located at Lincoln Ridge, Middleton-Mills, Pioneer, and Richardson Road parks.

Due to COVID-19 and building construction, the parks department is only accepting reservations via online or by phone at 859-392-1920.

For online reservations:

Visit the facilities catalog at http://bit.ly/kcshelterhouses

Select the desired park, shelter house, and date to add to cart

Follow the transaction steps for booking

New users must create an account

Reservations Fees:

Fees vary from $35 to $80 (applicable KY sales tax may apply) depending on the day, location, size, and amenities of the shelter.

All reservations are non-refundable.

For a tax exempt entity, call 859-392-1920 to make reservation and to have the tax waived. A Sales Tax Certificate of Exemption must be received with reservation.

For special events, including runs/walks or larger events, call 859-392-1920 for the application process. Special events start at $150 depending on type of event and location.

-Staff report

Photo: Shelter at Middleton-Mills Park (provided)