New Ft. Wright Police Branding Pays Homage to City's History

Ft. Wright Police Chief Ed Butler showed city council a picture of a new cruiser, a Dodge Durango, with a new decal for the department.

Last year, the city decided to change the police department's branding.

The new cruisers are part of the regular replacement of police vehicles.

Police officers are also wearing new patches on their new uniforms designed to reflect the history of the city.

The center of the patch pays homage to Fort Wright's role in the defense of Cincinnati as a pro-Union effort in the American Civil War.

A banner at the bottom of the patch pays tribute to Lakeview, South Hills, and Lookout Heights, which combined to make up the current city.

Butler said that eventually all the cruisers will have the new decals.

In other business, Fire Chief Steve Schewe talked to council about the secondary ambulance his department acquired. There is more work to do on outfitting it, and then it will be out on the road. Mayor Dave Hatter explained that Chief Schewe scored a very good deal on the ambulance from a neighboring city and saved a lot of money.

COVID-19 vaccinations have started for the fire and police departments, a coordinated effort with the Northern Kentucky Health Department and Kenton County Emergency Management. So far the city has had 100 percent compliance.

Ft. Wright will be hosting a blood drive at the city building on January 14, and the blood mobile will be there between noon and 6 p.m. Mayor Hatter said that organizers prefer that people register for appointments by calling 513-451-0910.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor