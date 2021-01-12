Dolly Parton Program Brings Free Books to Young Campbell Co. Kids

Families in Campbell County can now sign up their children, ages newborn to five, for the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program.

The Campbell County Public Library will continue to provide the program, which mails a free book each month to those kids enrolled.

The Imagination Library puts hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality books into the hands of children across the world. The program has mailed millions of books to children since its launch in 1995.

Families who live in Campbell County can sign up their children online or at all Campbell County Public Library branches. Enrolled children are mailed a new book every month at no cost or obligation to recipients.

“When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true,” Parton said of the program in a statement. “I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer. The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”

The program is made possible through a partnership between the Campbell County Public Library, Campbell County Schools and the independent school districts in Bellevue, Dayton, Fort Thomas and Newport.

For more information, visit https://www.cc-pl.org/ imagination-library .

