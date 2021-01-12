What Was Checked Out the Most at Kenton Library in 2020

The Kenton County Public Library released the lists of the most checked-out items in various categories during 2020.

Adult Fiction - Top 10 check-outs 2020

1 Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2 Camino Winds by John Grisham

3 The Guardians: A Novel by John Grisham

4 The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

5 Walk the Wire by David Baldacci

6 Texas Outlaw by James Patterson

7 American Dirt: A Novel by Jeanine Cummins

8 Hideaway by Nora Roberts

9 The Summer House by James Patterson

10 Hush by James Patterson

Adult Nonfiction - Top 10 check-outs 2020

1 The Splendid and The Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, And Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson

2 The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir by John R. Bolton

3 The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of The Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West by David G. Mccullough

4 A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America by Philip Rucker

5 White Fragility by Robin J Diangelo

6 Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

7 How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X Kendi

8 Rage by Bob Woodward

9 Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

10 ACT Prep

Top E-Books

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: Harry Potter Series, Book 1 White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin J Diangelo The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson The Giver of Stars: A Novel by Jojo Moyes Nine Perfect Strangers: A Novel by Liane Moriarty Little Fires Everywhere: A Novel by Celeste Ng The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: A Novel by Kim Michele Richardson The Woman in the Window by A. J Finn

Adult DVD - Top 10 Check-Outs 2020

1 Joker

2 Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood

3 Hobbs & Shaw

4 Ford V Ferrari

5 Ad Astra

6 Terminator-Dark Fate

7 Gemini Man

8 It-Chapter Two

9 Knives Out

10 Bad Boys for Life

CD Music - Top 10 check-outs 2020

1 American Standard – James Taylor

2 When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

3 Now That's What I Call Music! 71

4 2020 Grammy Nominees -Grammy 2020

5 Fully Loaded: God's Country- Blake Shelton

6 Who- Who (Musical Group)

7 Lover- Taylor Swift

8 Now That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes

9 60s Gold

10 Music to Be Murdered By-Eminem

Adult Console Video Games - Top 10 check-outs

1 Super Mario Maker 2. Nintendo Switch Games

2 The Legend of Zelda. Link's awakening Nintendo Switch Games

3 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Nintendo Switch Games

4 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo Switch Games

5 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch Games

6 Mario Tennis Aces Nintendo Switch Games

7 Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch Games

8 Super Mario Party Nintendo Switch Games

9 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Playstation 4 Games

10 The Legend of Zelda-Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Games

Empower Tools – The Library’s Tool Lending Service Top 10 Check-outs

1 Pressure washer

2 Loppers

3 Ladder

4 String trimmer, cordless

5 Pole pruner and saw

6 Fan

7 Extension cord, outdoor

8 Blower, cordless

9 Drill-driver, cordless

10 Chainsaw, cordless

11 Lawn rake

12 Air-compressor

Library of Things - Top 10 Check-outs

1 Wifi Hotspot

2 Portable DVD Player

3 Take Home Project Kits

4 Brother Sewing Machine

5 CD Player

6 Gosports Giant Toppling Tower

7 Toss Boss Larger Ring Toss Game

8 Ukulele Kit

9 Baden Champions Series Bocce Ball Set

10 Baden Champions Series Croquet Set

Juvenile Fiction - Top 10 check-outs

1 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

2 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever by Jeff Kinney

3 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Third Wheel by Jeff Kinney

4 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw by Jeff Kinney

5 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Old School by Jeff Kinney

6 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul by Jeff Kinney

7 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

8 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by JK Rowling

9 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days by Jeff Kinney

10 Diary of An Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal by Jeff Kinney

Juvenile Nonfiction - Top 10 check-outs

1 Unofficial Minecrafters Master Builder Workshop by Megan Miller

2 Minecraft: Guide to Enchantments & Potions by Stephanie Milton

3 Saving Fiona by Thane Maynard

4 Lemmings by Ann Squire

5 Minecraft For Beginners by Stephanie Milton

6 Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark by Alvin Schwartz

7 Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook

8 American Girl by Carrie Anton

9 The Giant Book of Hacks For Minecrafters: A Giant Unofficial Guide Featuring Tips And Tricks Other Guides Won't Teach You by Megan Miller

10 Lego Ninjago, Masters of Spinjitzu: Visual Dictionary by Arie Kaplan

Juvenile DVD - Top 10 check-outs

1 Frozen ll

2 Frozen

3 Sonic The Hedgehog

4 Spongebob Squarepants-The Next 100 Episodes

5 The Lion King

6 Dolittle

7 The Addams Family

8 Trolls World Tour

9 Onward

10 Toy Story 4

