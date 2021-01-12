What Was Checked Out the Most at Kenton Library in 2020
The Kenton County Public Library released the lists of the most checked-out items in various categories during 2020.
Adult Fiction - Top 10 check-outs 2020
1 Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
2 Camino Winds by John Grisham
3 The Guardians: A Novel by John Grisham
4 The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes
5 Walk the Wire by David Baldacci
6 Texas Outlaw by James Patterson
7 American Dirt: A Novel by Jeanine Cummins
8 Hideaway by Nora Roberts
9 The Summer House by James Patterson
10 Hush by James Patterson
Adult Nonfiction - Top 10 check-outs 2020
1 The Splendid and The Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, And Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson
2 The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir by John R. Bolton
3 The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of The Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West by David G. Mccullough
4 A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America by Philip Rucker
5 White Fragility by Robin J Diangelo
6 Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
7 How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X Kendi
8 Rage by Bob Woodward
9 Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
10 ACT Prep
Top E-Books
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: Harry Potter Series, Book 1
- White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin J Diangelo
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson
- The Giver of Stars: A Novel by Jojo Moyes
- Nine Perfect Strangers: A Novel by Liane Moriarty
- Little Fires Everywhere: A Novel by Celeste Ng
- The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: A Novel by Kim Michele Richardson
- The Woman in the Window by A. J Finn
Adult DVD - Top 10 Check-Outs 2020
1 Joker
2 Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood
3 Hobbs & Shaw
4 Ford V Ferrari
5 Ad Astra
6 Terminator-Dark Fate
7 Gemini Man
8 It-Chapter Two
9 Knives Out
10 Bad Boys for Life
CD Music - Top 10 check-outs 2020
1 American Standard – James Taylor
2 When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
3 Now That's What I Call Music! 71
4 2020 Grammy Nominees -Grammy 2020
5 Fully Loaded: God's Country- Blake Shelton
6 Who- Who (Musical Group)
7 Lover- Taylor Swift
8 Now That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes
9 60s Gold
10 Music to Be Murdered By-Eminem
Adult Console Video Games - Top 10 check-outs
1 Super Mario Maker 2. Nintendo Switch Games
2 The Legend of Zelda. Link's awakening Nintendo Switch Games
3 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Nintendo Switch Games
4 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo Switch Games
5 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch Games
6 Mario Tennis Aces Nintendo Switch Games
7 Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch Games
8 Super Mario Party Nintendo Switch Games
9 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Playstation 4 Games
10 The Legend of Zelda-Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Games
Empower Tools – The Library’s Tool Lending Service Top 10 Check-outs
1 Pressure washer
2 Loppers
3 Ladder
4 String trimmer, cordless
5 Pole pruner and saw
6 Fan
7 Extension cord, outdoor
8 Blower, cordless
9 Drill-driver, cordless
10 Chainsaw, cordless
11 Lawn rake
12 Air-compressor
Library of Things - Top 10 Check-outs
1 Wifi Hotspot
2 Portable DVD Player
3 Take Home Project Kits
4 Brother Sewing Machine
5 CD Player
6 Gosports Giant Toppling Tower
7 Toss Boss Larger Ring Toss Game
8 Ukulele Kit
9 Baden Champions Series Bocce Ball Set
10 Baden Champions Series Croquet Set
Juvenile Fiction - Top 10 check-outs
1 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney
2 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever by Jeff Kinney
3 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Third Wheel by Jeff Kinney
4 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw by Jeff Kinney
5 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Old School by Jeff Kinney
6 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul by Jeff Kinney
7 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney
8 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by JK Rowling
9 Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days by Jeff Kinney
10 Diary of An Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal by Jeff Kinney
Juvenile Nonfiction - Top 10 check-outs
1 Unofficial Minecrafters Master Builder Workshop by Megan Miller
2 Minecraft: Guide to Enchantments & Potions by Stephanie Milton
3 Saving Fiona by Thane Maynard
4 Lemmings by Ann Squire
5 Minecraft For Beginners by Stephanie Milton
6 Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark by Alvin Schwartz
7 Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook
8 American Girl by Carrie Anton
9 The Giant Book of Hacks For Minecrafters: A Giant Unofficial Guide Featuring Tips And Tricks Other Guides Won't Teach You by Megan Miller
10 Lego Ninjago, Masters of Spinjitzu: Visual Dictionary by Arie Kaplan
Juvenile DVD - Top 10 check-outs
1 Frozen ll
2 Frozen
3 Sonic The Hedgehog
4 Spongebob Squarepants-The Next 100 Episodes
5 The Lion King
6 Dolittle
7 The Addams Family
8 Trolls World Tour
9 Onward
10 Toy Story 4
