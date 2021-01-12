Member Login

What Was Checked Out the Most at Kenton Library in 2020

Tue, 01/12/2021 - 19:29 RCN Newsdesk
The Kenton County Public Library released the lists of the most checked-out items in various categories during 2020.

Adult Fiction - Top 10 check-outs 2020

1          Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens   

2          Camino Winds by John Grisham

3          The Guardians: A Novel by John Grisham     

4          The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes      

5          Walk the Wire by David Baldacci      

6          Texas Outlaw by James Patterson    

7          American Dirt: A Novel by Jeanine Cummins

8          Hideaway by Nora Roberts   

9          The Summer House by James Patterson      

10        Hush by James Patterson                             

Adult Nonfiction - Top 10 check-outs 2020

1          The Splendid and The Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, And Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson

2          The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir by John R. Bolton

3          The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of The Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West by David G. Mccullough        

4          A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America by Philip Rucker           

5          White Fragility by Robin J Diangelo  

6          Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

7          How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X Kendi

8          Rage by Bob Woodward       

9          Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

10        ACT Prep        

Top E-Books

  1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
  2. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: Harry Potter Series, Book 1
  3. White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin J Diangelo
  4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson
  5. The Giver of Stars: A Novel by Jojo Moyes
  6. Nine Perfect Strangers: A Novel by Liane Moriarty 
  7. Little Fires Everywhere: A Novel by Celeste Ng 
  8. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: A Novel by Kim Michele Richardson
  9. The Woman in the Window by A. J Finn

Adult DVD - Top 10 Check-Outs 2020

1          Joker  

2          Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood                

3          Hobbs & Shaw           

4          Ford V Ferrari

5          Ad Astra                     

6          Terminator-Dark Fate            

7          Gemini Man               

8          It-Chapter Two                      

9          Knives Out                 

10        Bad Boys for Life                                           

CD Music - Top 10 check-outs 2020

1          American Standard – James Taylor   

2          When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

3          Now That's What I Call Music! 71                 

4          2020 Grammy Nominees -Grammy 2020

5          Fully Loaded: God's Country- Blake Shelton

6          Who- Who (Musical Group)  

7          Lover- Taylor Swift     

8          Now That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes              

9          60s Gold                    

10        Music to Be Murdered By-Eminem

Adult Console Video Games - Top 10 check-outs                             

1          Super Mario Maker 2. Nintendo Switch Games        

2          The Legend of Zelda. Link's awakening          Nintendo Switch Games        

3          Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle       Nintendo Switch Games        

4          New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe       Nintendo Switch Games        

5          Super Smash Bros. Ultimate  Nintendo Switch Games        

6          Mario Tennis Aces      Nintendo Switch Games        

7          Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch Games        

8          Super Mario Party      Nintendo Switch Games        

9          Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order   Playstation 4 Games  

10        The Legend of Zelda-Breath of the Wild        Nintendo Switch Games        

Empower Tools – The Library’s Tool Lending Service Top 10 Check-outs                            

1          Pressure washer                    

2          Loppers                      

3          Ladder            

4          String trimmer, cordless                    

5          Pole pruner and saw              

6          Fan                 

7          Extension cord, outdoor                   

8          Blower, cordless                    

9          Drill-driver, cordless              

10        Chainsaw, cordless    

11        Lawn rake                  

12        Air-compressor

Library of Things - Top 10 Check-outs                                   

1          Wifi Hotspot              

2          Portable DVD Player              

3          Take Home Project Kits                     

4          Brother Sewing Machine                   

5          CD Player                   

6          Gosports Giant Toppling Tower                    

7          Toss Boss Larger Ring Toss Game                  

8          Ukulele Kit                 

9          Baden Champions Series Bocce Ball Set                    

10        Baden Champions Series Croquet Set                       

Juvenile Fiction - Top 10 check-outs             

1          Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

2          Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever by Jeff Kinney

3          Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Third Wheel by Jeff Kinney

4          Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw by Jeff Kinney

5          Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Old School by Jeff Kinney

6          Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul by Jeff Kinney

7          Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

8          Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by JK Rowling

9          Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days by Jeff Kinney

10        Diary of An Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal by Jeff Kinney           

Juvenile Nonfiction - Top 10 check-outs                   

1          Unofficial Minecrafters Master Builder Workshop by Megan Miller

2          Minecraft: Guide to Enchantments & Potions by Stephanie Milton

3          Saving Fiona by Thane Maynard

4          Lemmings by Ann Squire

5          Minecraft For Beginners by Stephanie Milton

6          Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark by Alvin Schwartz

7          Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook

8          American Girl by Carrie Anton

9          The Giant Book of Hacks For Minecrafters: A Giant Unofficial Guide Featuring Tips And Tricks Other Guides Won't Teach You by Megan Miller

10        Lego Ninjago, Masters of Spinjitzu: Visual Dictionary by Arie Kaplan           

Juvenile DVD - Top 10 check-outs                 

1          Frozen ll         

2          Frozen

3          Sonic The Hedgehog  

4          Spongebob Squarepants-The Next 100 Episodes     

5          The Lion King

6          Dolittle

7          The Addams Family

8          Trolls World Tour      

9          Onward          

10        Toy Story 4

-Staff report

RCN Click Here to Subscribe Today!
