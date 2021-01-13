COVID-19: 4,560 New Cases Statewide; 518 in NKY

Kentucky recorded its fourth-highest single-day count of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases with 4,560, Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Northern Kentucky counted 518 of those new cases.

With 47 new COVID-related deaths reported on Wednesday, the state now has seen a total of 2,991 since the pandemic began.

“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”

Kenton County recorded 241 new cases while there were 160 in Boone Co., 106 in Campbell Co., 10 in Grant Co., and one in Pendleton Co.

The state's positivity rate is 12.29%.

There are currently 1,702 people hospitalized with COVID across the state with 403 in intensive care units and 225 on ventilators.

-Staff report