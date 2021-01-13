Covington Firm One of Top Enrolling Sites for "Promising" Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Covington-based CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services announced Wednesday that its research site was one of the top enrolling sites for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 phase three trial.

Johnson & Johnson, and its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, announced that phase three reached full enrollment in December.

On Wednesday, it was reported that:

Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine is safe and appears to generate a promising immune response in both young and elderly volunteers, according to trial data published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“We are proud to be one of the highest enrolling sites on this important trial,” said David Mayleben, PhD, vice president, research site services at the contract research organization whoses offices are at RiverCenter. “This success is a testament to all those involved in this trial, from the researchers to the study participants, who are all working together to find a solution for the COVID-19 pandemic.”



CTI was one of more than 250 study locations around the world involved in the ENSEMBLE clinical trial. The site, located in Cincinnati, screened thousands of potential volunteers and enrolled more than 450 participants into the trial in under three months.



CTI, along with University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, and others have worked to enroll nearly 1,000 participants across greater Cincinnati in multiple Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine programs, a news release said.



"Cincinnati has a long history as a crucial geography for medical advancement, dating back to the development of the Polio vaccine,” said Timothy J. Schroeder, chairman and CEO of CTI. “We are proud of the work of our team and our community that enabled us to once again prove a key resource in the fight to combat a global health crisis.”



CTI is currently part of more than 30 active COVID-19 projects for treatment and prevention.

