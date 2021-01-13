Florence Council to Clarify City Position on "Household Agriculture"

Florence city council listened to a first reading of an ordinance changing zoning regulations related to animals, particularly those more associated with farmland.

Council is expected to make changes in through text amendments to articles 6, 7, 8, 9,10,11,12, 20, 23, 31, and 40 of the Boone County Zoning Code.

These changes define "household agriculture" and "household pets", forbidding "household agriculture" in the city, and permitting "household pets" as an accessory use for dwelling units in several zones: agricultural, recreation, conservation, residential, commercial, professional office one, public facilities, small community overlay, and Florence Main Street zoning study.

The definition of agricultural zone is property that is five acres or more, but Mayor Diane Whalen said that she didn't think that there were any properties of that size within the city.

This move is to clarify the city's position, and make the rules clear for those who have to enforce the rules.

Mayor Whalen said that anything pertaining to this issue that had come up before the rules are enacted is not governed by these new changes, but anything that comes up after the second reading of the ordinance would have to be judged by the new definitions.

Though the ordinance requires a second reading, council members voted on the first reading, with Councilman Josh Walton providing the lone dissenting vote.

Fire Chief Scott Knoll presented new firefighter/EMT Jacob Saunders with his new badge and helmet after he took the oath of office from Mayor Whalen. Chief Knoll said that Saunders comes from Sharonville, Oh. and is a member of the National Guard.

Mayor Whalen said the lobby of the city building will be open next Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and there will be a display in tribute, as well as a video presentation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

