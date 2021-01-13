New "Little Free Library" Added Outside Carnegie

There is a new "Little Free Library" in Covington at the Carnegie.

The arts organization partnered with the Kenton County Public Library to place the box on the grounds in front of its Eva G. Farris Education Center.

The Little Free Library offers free access to books with a "take a book, leave a book" model.

“The library is always looking for ways to better serve our community,” said Dave Schroder, Kenton County Public Library executive director. “Little Libraries allow us to provide books to residents who may not normally be able to visit one of our physical locations or who just happen to come across one. They are a great way to encourage people to read, and hopefully, take the next step and visit the library.”

The initial book collection for the libraries was funded by a $1,000 grant from Save the Children, an international humanitarian organization whose work in the U.S. focuses on early childhood literacy.

Current plans are to re-stock the book collections monthly, using books provided by the Friends of the Kenton County Public Library and other community members.

“We’re excited to participate in the Little Library program and encourage children throughout our community to explore, imagine and learn through the pages of a book,” said Kim Best, Carnegie executive director.

-Staff report

Image provided