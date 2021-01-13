Newport School Board Chair to Be Keynote Speaker at NKY NAACP Luncheon

The Northern Kentucky branch of the NAACP will host its 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon on Monday.

The event will feature Newport Board of Education Chairwoman Ramona Malone as the keynote speaker.

The luncheon will be held at the Newport Syndicate (18 E. Fifth St., Newport) on Monday. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. with lunch beginning at noon, and the event concluding at 2 p.m.

The NAACP will present scholarships to students graduating from Northern Kentucky high schools and present the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Education Partner Award, the Dr. King Corporate Award, and the Keeper of the Dream Award.



Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by contacting the NAACP at 859-442-7476 or at the door the day of the luncheon.

-Staff report

Photo: Ramona Malone (via Newport Independent Schools)