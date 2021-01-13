NKY Young Professionals Announces Steering Committee Members

Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) announced the members of its 2020-21 steering committee.

The steering committee's term began in September to provide guidance on issues and topics that are important to the region's young professionals.

NKYP is a program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

“The selected 2021 Steering Committee members are a group of young professionals who consistently contribute to making our region a great place to live and work,” said Ellen Bates, 2020-21 NKYP chair. “Every member is a local rising leader who will help set the program’s direction for the year and leverage their time and talents to strengthen the Northern Kentucky community at large.”

This year, according to a news release, the steering committee is focusing on civic engagement, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“NKYP is a resource that I encourage all young professionals in our region to take advantage of,” said Bates. “This program connects young leaders with quality programming and events, expands social and professional networks, and engages young professionals in the community with initiatives that are important to them so they can make a difference in their companies and Northern Kentucky.”

The 2020-21 Steering Committee members include:

·Ellen Bates (chair), Brighton Center

·John Enzweiler (chair-elect), First Financial Bank

·Ross Emerson (outgoing chair), STEP CG

·Ashley Bangi, Programming & Events Committee Co-Chair, The Madison

·Dani Schwarz, RJE Business Interiors

·Mike Ballenger, VonLehman CPAs & Advisors

·Jimmy Beatrice, Business Benefits

·Antwone Cameron, Thomas More University

·Katie Collier, Frost Brown Todd

·Nick Humrick, First Financial Bank

·David Kay, Fifth Third Bank

·Michael Young, Cincinnati Cares/Inspiring Service

NKYP is hosting Virtual Cocktails and Conversation on Thursday, January 28 from 4-5 p.m. and is open to young professionals from around the region. The virtual event is free, but registration is required and available online at NKYChamber.com/NKYP.

