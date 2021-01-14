Adams Law Names Two New Associate Attorneys

Adams Law, a Covington-based law firm, announced the addition of two new associate attorneys.

Aaren Meehan was admitted to the bar in 2014 and previously worked at a small firm prior to become a sole practitioner for the past five years, focusing on domestic relations, personal injury, and litigation matters.

She is a member of the Hamilton County Dependency, Neglect, and Abuse Panel and is licensed in both Kentucky and Ohio.

Meehan is a graduate of the University of Louisville where she earned bachelor's and master's degrees before graduating from Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law in 2014.

Jacob Blankenship practices in civil litigation, local government representation, and transactional matters.

A Paducah native, Blankenship now lives in Covington.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Louisville in 2016 and also studied in Europe.

Blankeship earned his law degree at the University of Cincinnati College of Law where he received the George A. Dornette Professional Responsibility/Legal Ethics award.

