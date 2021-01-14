COVID Vaccine Moves to Phase 1B in NKY, People Aged 70+ and School Personnel

St. Elizabeth Healthcare, in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Health Department and HealthPoint Family Care, is moving into phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, meaning that people aged 70 and older, and K-12 school personnel starting Friday, January 15.

Locally, that includes those individuals in Boone, Campbell, Grant, and Kenton counties.

Phase 1B individuals who are 70 years or older may schedule their vaccination appointment here. An appointment is required to be vaccinated. When considering where to receive your vaccine, be advised that the COVID vaccine requires two doses, and the first and second doses of the vaccine must be provided by the same organization.

For all K-12 school personnel, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, in partnership with Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton County school districts, both public and parochial, is working directly with school administrators to schedule vaccine appointments at designated clinic locations for all K-12 personnel who would like to receive a vaccine. School vaccinations will occur over the next few weeks and are being scheduled internally within the school districts.

For Phase 1A and 1B individuals are asked to bring to your appointment specific items that will be needed to validate your phase eligibility, as applicable. Items to bring include:

A form of identification to confirm age and residence, such as a driver's license, federal or state ID card, or military ID card.

A form of identification that verifies residence and your employer, such as an employee badge, a letter from your employer, a pay stub, or other official document.

Phase 1A remains open for long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel, and first responders who are living and/or working in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton Counties.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only. Those who arrive without a scheduled appointment will not be able to be vaccinated.

