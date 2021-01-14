NKY Chamber Launches New "Ask the Expert" Series

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced that it is launching a new quarterly program called "Ask the Expert: Small Business Series".

The first event is scheduled for noon on February 10 and will be offered virtually.

“Ask the Expert: The New Stimulus Bill and Small Business Owners” is free to all NKY Chamber members and will feature Adam Davey of VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm, Patrick Hughes of DBL Law, and Jason Payne of Republic Bank providing insight on the new relief provisions to help small business navigate the new round of funding.

Topics covered are expected to include Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, tax implications and deductions available with the latest relief package, grant availability and many more.

“If you are a small business owner, have questions about the new coronavirus relief bill and are seeking guidance on PPP loans, this is the perfect forum to gain valuable knowledge,” said Lynn Abeln, NKY Chamber vice president of Membership. “Applying for loans and filtering through eligibility requirements can be complex processes to navigate. We are lucky to have experts in Northern Kentucky who want to help provide guidance and answer important questions from our small business community. We encourage business owners to take advantage of this outstanding opportunity.”

Following this debut event, the quarterly Ask the Expert: Small Business Series events are scheduled for May 25, Aug. 24 and Nov. 9.

For more information or to register and submit a question for “Ask the Expert: The New Stimulus and Small Business Owners”, visit http://www.nkychamber.com/ experts .

