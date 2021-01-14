NKY Leaders to Serve on OKI Board of Directors

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) Board of Directors approved the appointment of new officers to lead the transportation planning organization for 2021.

“OKI has a national reputation for providing cutting-edge transportation solutions to our growing 21st century mobility problems. The nearly 200 communities in the OKI region deserve astute attention to their needs, and OKI is a leader in addressing their concerns,” said incoming OKI Board President David Painter, a Clermont County (Oh.) commissioner. “I am excited to work with the board members as we continue to improve the quality of life and economic vitality in the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Regional area.”

The new officers for the OKI Board of Directors will serve a one-year term effective immediately.

• President: Clermont County Commissioner David Painter

• First Vice President: Boone County Fiscal Court Judge/Executive Gary Moore

• Second Vice President: Anderson Township Trustee Josh Gerth

• Treasurer: Resident At-Large Member Kenneth Reed

• Past President: Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann

• Secretary: OKI CEO Mark R. Policinski

OKI’s Board of Directors consists of 118 members, many of whom are elected officials. OKI is federally mandated and funnels approximately $40 million in transportation funds to construction and planning projects throughout its eight-county, three-state region that includes: Ohio’s Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties; Kentucky’s Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties; and Dearborn County in Indiana.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the region.

-Staff report

Photo: Gary Moore