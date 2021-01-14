Voting Up in 2020: Breaking it Down by Age, Political Party

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams released statistics on Thursday related to the November election, breaking down the numbers by county, political party, gender, and age.

The numbers show significantly higher turnout than usual for Northern Kentucky counties.

Statewide, 64.4% of eligible voters cast ballots, with older voters scoring a higher percentage among their age group. Voters 62 and older turned out at a rate of 74.1 percent while voters between the ages of 50 and 61 turned out at a percentage of 70.4%.

Voters aged 35-49 cast ballots at a rate of 61.4% while those between the ages of 25 and 34 voted at a rate of 50.5%.

Younger voters, 17-24, turned out at 55.8%.

In Kenton County, 82,610 voters of the 127,820 registered cast ballots for a rate of 64.6%. Democrats in the county voted at a rate of 62.6% while Republicans scored higher at 69.5%.

In 2016, the county turnout was 57.4%.

In Boone County, 65.3% of registered voters turned out to the polls. 61.5 percent of the county's Democrats voted while Republicans cast ballots at a rate of 69.9%.

In 2016, the county turnout was 59.2%.

In Campbell County, 67.3% of eligible voters cast ballots. Democrats cast ballots at a rate of 65.8% while Republicans voted at a rate of 71.8%.

In 2016, Campbell Co.'s turnout was 60.2%.

“Following our work to expand voter access, in 2020 we saw the highest number of voters ever in a Kentucky election – more than 2 million," Adams said in a news release.

The data is also broken down by precinct.