COVID-19: State Capitol Closed Sunday for Security; 3,995 New Cases in Ky.' 487 in NKY

Kentucky recorded an additional 3,995 positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 487 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

“These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival,” said Beshear. “In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received.”

The governor said 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 190,547 doses have been administered. Of those doses, 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.

Nineteen COVID-related deaths were reported across the state.

In Kenton County, there were 227 new cases, while in Boone Co. there were 160, 72 in Campbell Co., 16 in Grant Co., and 12 in Pendleton Co.

The state's positivity rate is 12.09%.

There are currently 1,644 people currently hospitalized across the state including 392 in intensive care units and 203 on ventilators.

State capitol closed, security increased amid warnings of armed protests

Beshear announced heightened security measures around the state Capitol grounds in Frankfort following the January 6 insurrection by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“There have been domestic terror threats against state capitols all over the United States. Our commitment is that what happened at the U.S. Capitol will not happen here,” the governor said. “We have the commitment and participation of the Kentucky State Police, Frankfort Police and the Kentucky National Guard to ensure the safety of everyone in this area. There have been no requests for permits for gatherings at the Capitol in the coming days, so there are no gatherings or rallies that can or should be happening.”

Beshear said that in addition to an increased law enforcement presence, areas near the Kentucky State Capitol will be closed on Sunday.

“To further ensure the safety of everyone – both on or around the grounds and in the neighborhoods surrounding the Capitol in Frankfort – we will be closing the Capitol grounds entirely on Sunday,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Haldane (Hal) B. Lamberton, Adjutant General of the Kentucky National Guard, said Guard soldiers’ involvement in the security effort has been approved.

“Gov. Andy Beshear has authorized the Kentucky National Guard to support the safety and security of the state Capitol grounds and surrounding area over the coming days,” he said.

Acting Commissioner Lt. Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. of the Kentucky State Police said the measures were necessary to protect both the public and state buildings.

“In order to protect all citizens, the Kentucky State Police provides security at the state Capitol. KSP has not received any requests or notifications of a rally. However, precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the public and state buildings, and will be adjusted as needed,” Lt. Col. Burnett said. “In an effort to minimize the potential of an extreme event, Capitol grounds will be closed on Sunday.”

-Staff report