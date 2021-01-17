COVID-19: Weekend Brings 5,458 Cases Statewide; 613 in NKY

An additional 5,458 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were counted in Kentucky on Saturday and Sunday, along with 66 COVID-19-related deaths.

There were 613 new cases in five Northern Kentucky counties over those two days including 237 in Kenton Co., 214 in Boone Co., 113 in Campbell Co., 35 in Grant Co., and 14 in Pendleton Co.

The image above shows the state's incidence rate for each county, noting the number of infections each day per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average.

-Staff report