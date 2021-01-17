Covington Schools Remain in Virtual Learning Due to Quarantine

Covington Independent Public Schools will remain on an all-virtual learning calendar due to the number of staff under COVID-19-related quarantine.

In a news release, the district stated that the board of education would further discuss return-to-school options at its next meeting on January 28.

Board members and administration emphasize they want to open schools for in-person instruction as safely and quickly as possible, while at the same time weighing the wellbeing of students, teachers, staff and their families, the release said.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard updated by the district on January 14, there are currently 78 people associated with the district under quarantine.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison and the board asks that students, staff and families please adhere to safety practices that are designed to stop the spread of the virus, the release said. They include but are not limited to staying at home when sick, wearing a cloth face covering, washing hands frequently and socially distancing.

-Staff report