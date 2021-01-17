Friends of Covington Honors Sims Furniture, Residents for Holiday Displays

The Friends of Covington announced the recipients of its inaugural holiday decoration competition.

Sims Furniture (727 Madison Ave.) was recognized as the best decorated downtown business for its annual elaborate display of Christmas figures.

Residential winners in Covington were 521 Russell St., the home of Jeff Martin and Jim Taylor; 506 Levassor Ave., owned by Jeremiah Abney; 513 W. Eighth Street, the home of Sharon and Don Payton; and 524 Craig St., where Wes Fowler and Frank Kremer live.

Abney in Levassor Park and the Paytons in the MainStrasse neighborhood have been recognized in the past with Covington Beautification Awards from the Friends of Covington which have been presented to homeowners each fall for about 30 years.

The Russell Street and Craig Street homes are in the Mutter Gottes neighborhood.

The home of Rob and Debbie Knox at 2831 Ashland in Latonia received an honorable mention in the residential category.

The Old Seminary Square neighborhood, which is just west of the CSX Railroad tracks between Eighth and 12th streets, was recognized as the best multi-home neighborhood effort to decorate for the holidays. The committee that made decisions about the award winners said the most heavily decorated area was along Russell Street, which is the main corridor through the neighborhood.

Bob and Jeanne McGrane, who are active in the neighborhood, led the effort to decorate for the holidays in Old Seminary Square.

This was the first year that the Friends of Covington sponsored a holiday decorations event and John Niland, who was re-elected as the president of the organization on Jan. 11, said he was enthusiastic about the number of people who participated in the contest, which was held on short notice during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the headlines.

“We had about 40 homes and businesses nominated, and once we subtracted duplicate nominees we had about 30 properties that were being considered for recognition,” Niland said. “Based on the reaction of the winners for 2020, I think we will sponsor a similar event this year that will be expanded.”

Niland also urged Covington residents to get involved with the organization, whose board meets on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The meetings, which are open to the public, have been held through a conference call because of the pandemic. Under normal circumstances meetings are held at the Center for Great Neighborhoods on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Other officers who were elected at the January meeting were Tahli Mays, who will serve as vice president, and Greg Paeth, who was re-elected as secretary. Sue Corken was nominated again to serve as treasurer.

-Staff report

Photo: Sims Furniture Christmas display (RCN file)