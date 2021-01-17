Member Login

Victorian at Riverside Adds Williams as New Trustee

Sun, 01/17/2021 - 18:40 RCN Newsdesk
The Victorian at Riverside Residence for Senior Women announced the addition of Carole Campbell Williams as a new trustee for the 135-year old Covington-based organization.

Williams is involved in many civic organizations and is wife of Mount St. Joseph University President H. James Williams.

She is a certified public accountant with a bachelor of business administration from the University of Michigan-Flint and an MBA from Clark Atlanta University.

The Williamses live in Cincinnati.

-Staff report

