Victorian at Riverside Adds Williams as New Trustee

The Victorian at Riverside Residence for Senior Women announced the addition of Carole Campbell Williams as a new trustee for the 135-year old Covington-based organization.

Williams is involved in many civic organizations and is wife of Mount St. Joseph University President H. James Williams.

She is a certified public accountant with a bachelor of business administration from the University of Michigan-Flint and an MBA from Clark Atlanta University.

The Williamses live in Cincinnati.

-Staff report