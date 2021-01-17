Wells Re-elected Chair of Covington Neighborhood Collaborative

Bill Wells was reelected to serve a second one-year term as chairman of the Covington Neighborhood Collaborative, an organization created to provide a unified voice for the city's neighborhoods.

Wells, who served on the city commission for two terms, was highly active in the CNC before being elected to office.

He lives in South Covington where he has been active for many years in the neighborhood organization.

In other business the CNC plans to host an upcoming meeting to discuss the City of Covington's decision in December to terminate its agreement with Sanitation District 1 over the way the district handles storm water during heavy rain events.

Wells said that he hopes that every neighborhood in the city will send a representative to CNC meetings this year so that the organization reflects concerns of people throughout the city.

The organization meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Center for Great Neighborhoods on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Other officers who were re-elected at the January meeting are Chas Brannen, who represents the Historic Licking Riverside neighborhood and will serve as vice chair, and Steve Ward, who represents Austinburg and will act as the secretary during 2021. Greg Paeth was re-elected as the treasurer.

Further information about the collaborative is available at the organization’s website, www.covingtoncnc.org.

-Staff report

Photo: Bill Wells