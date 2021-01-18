COVID-19: Monday Brings 1,998 New Cases Statewide; 199 in NKY

Kentucky recorded an additional 1,998 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 199 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

The state also added forty new COVID-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's total to 3,167 since the pandemic began.

There were 66 new cases in Kenton Co., 64 in Boone Co., 51 in Campbell Co., 10 in Pendleton Co., and 8 in Grant Co.

The state's positivity rate is 11.68%.

-Staff report