Newport Man Found Dead, Wounded in Chest in Covington

A man was found dead in a stairwell Sunday night in Covington.

Police responded to 1526 Wheeler Avenue after receiving a report of someone not breathing.

A man was found in the stairwell leading to that house suffering from what police called an apparent puncture wound to the chest.

William Harding, 55, of Newport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that investigators collected evidence and conducted several interviews, though no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Detective Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.

-Staff report