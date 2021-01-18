TMU Basketball: Women Suffer First Loss; Men Win 6th Straight

The Thomas More women's basketball team found itself on the losing side of a game for the first time this season while the men's team won its sixth straight game.

On the men's side, the Saints downed #16-ranked Martin Methodist, 80-63. With the win, Thomas More improves to 9-3 overall and 7-3 in the Mid-South Conference.

Reid Jolly led TMU with 19 points while Ryan Batte and Garren Bertsch each added 18.

The team shot a season-high 60.8% from the field, and hit 47.4% of its three-point shots (9 for 19).

The Saints are back in action on Thursday when Cumberland (Tenn.) comes to Crestview Hills for an 8 p.m. tip-off.

Meanwhile, the #4-ranked women's team fell to 15-1 overall and 10-1 in the Mid-South after suffering a 73-63 loss at #17-ranked Lindsey Wilson.

Zoie Barth led the Saints with 16 points while Courtney Hurst put in 15 and Taylor Clos scored 12.

Thomas More also plays Cumberland (Tenn.) on Thursday at the Connor Convocation Center with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

-Staff report

Photo via TMU Athletics