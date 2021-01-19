3 NKY School Districts Awarded Reimbursements for New Buses

Three Northern Kentucky school districts are among more than 90 across the state to share in $8.13 million to replace dozens of older diesel school buses with cleaner diesel or propane buses.

The award was announced by Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman on Tuesday.

“The past year has been enormously difficult for Kentucky’s school districts, and this is one area where we can give them much-deserved support,” said Beshear. “These buses will better protect our environment and will mean healthier air for the children in these 93 districts.”

In 2016, the U.S. Justice Department settled claims against Volkswagen for using defeat devices in 2009-2016 Volkswagen diesel vehicles, which allowed the vehicles to emit up to 40 percent more nitrogen oxides than allowed under the Clean Air Act.

As Attorney General, Gov. Beshear secured Kentucky's share of the settlement, $20.3 million awarded from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. In his first budget as governor, he recommended that the settlement funds be used to replace more than 150 school buses across the state.

The Kentucky General Assembly authorized $8.5 million to reimburse local school districts for up to 50 percent of the cost to replace up to five school buses per district. Buses to be replaced were those in daily operation with a chassis year of 2001 or earlier.

“These new buses will be safely transporting the next generation of students for years to come,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “This reimbursement will make a big difference for local districts as they replace their buses with healthier and more sustainable vehicles.”

Beechwood Independent Schools will receive a reimbursement of $48,535 for a $97,070 purchase of a diesel bus.

Pendleton County Schools will be reimbursed $46,997.50 for the purchase of a $93,995 diesel bus.

Walton-Verona Independent Schools will receive a reimbursement of $47,297.50 for a $94,595 purchase of a diesel bus.

-Staff report

Photo provided