COVID-19: 2,250 New Cases Statewide; 361 in NKY

Kentucky counted an additional 2,250 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, including 361 in five Northern Kentucky counties, 218 of which were in Campbell Co.

It is unusual for Campbell to report the most single-day cases in Northern Kentucky as it typically follows behind Kenton and Boone.

On Tuesday, Kenton Co. reported 82 cases while there were 47 in Boone Co., 12 in Grant Co., and 2 in Pendleton Co.

The state counted 27 additional COVID-19-related deaths.

There are currently 1,633 people hospitalized across the state including 442 in intensive care units and 208 on ventilators.

The state's positivity rate is 11.55%.

At his news conference on Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear talked about increased funding for state hospitals and coronavirus vaccines.

“I come to you today as our country passes a grim milestone of losing 400,000 Americans to the coronavirus. That is a staggering loss. It’s so large it’s hard to actually see it in your mind, to process how big it is,” said Beshear. “You could fill up both UK and UofL stadiums three-and-a-quarter times and that would represent the number of lives, the number of people that we have lost in America.”

Beshear said that 332,450 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 221,440 doses have been administered. Of the doses administered, 36,970 have been given to long-term care facility residents and staff.

More than 83,000 doses were administered from Jan. 10 to 16, about 16,000 more than were administered the week prior. Of the doses administered, 209,736 were first doses and 11,704 were booster doses.

The governor said Kentucky is now administering the vaccine faster than the federal government is sending it new doses. The state expects to receive 56,175 new doses next week. Kentucky has been recognized as one of only nine states that have administered more than half of the doses they've received.

“Right now we can’t guarantee that every pharmacy across Kentucky gets vaccine, because we don’t have enough supply. That’s why today I formally requested from Operation Warp Speed that the federal government double the amount of vaccine we receive every week,” said Beshear. “We are proving we can get it out there. We are proving that we are efficient. We are proving that we can get it into people’s arms.”

“I am confident that in Kentucky if we had unlimited vaccine, we could easily immunize 200,000 to 250,000 people a week, if not more today, if we had enough vaccine,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “We get about 54,000 doses per week approximately, and that’s all we can do.”

Beshear also announced Kentucky hospitals will receive an additional $800 million to $1 billion annually to help advance the quality of care of Medicaid members and provide a stable base for hospitals that will extend beyond the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said, “This is an opportunity for Kentucky to really take a step forward in coverage for our fellow Kentuckians, for improving the quality of care and for paying hospitals what we should.”

