Legion Logistics Moving to Newport on the Levee

Legion Logistics is set to occupy a 5,000-sq. ft. office space at Newport on the Levee.

The third-party Florence-based company spent roughly two years looking for a new home.

“After nearly two years of searching, and touring what felt like every property in Northern Kentucky, we are thrilled to have found our new home at Newport on the Levee,” said Antony Coutsoftides, CEO of Legion. “The location, amenities and vision for future development made it perfect for us and our team.”

“Despite the challenges 2020 brought, interest in this vibrant, mixed-use destination has continued to be strong,” said Todd Pease, vice president of JLL, which handled the leasing. “Newport on the Levee is a unique opportunity for users to be in a secure office environment with immediate access to limitless amenities, covered parking and riverfront views. Our team is confident the office portion of the property will be fully leased by the end of the year.”

Legion will occupy a space formerly home to Dewey's Pizza.

Last fall, local real estate firm North American Properties launched redevelopment plans for Newport on the Levee.

-Staff report