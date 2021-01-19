Vonderhaar Recognized as "Unstoppable Woman" at Girl Scouts Event

Wendy Vonderhaar has three words of advice to female entrepreneurs – “Just do it.”

“There is no good time and the conditions will never be perfect,” she said. “If you wait for that to happen, you will never do it.”

Vonderhaar, 52, of Lakeside Park, is the founder of Intrinzic, a brand collaborative agency located in Cincinnati. Over the past 20 years, Vonderhaar has collaborated with a variety companies to solve marketing, branding and communications challenges including P&G, U.S. Bank, Johnson Investment Counsel and Northern Kentucky University.

On Tuesday afternoon, Vonderhaar was featured in the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council’s “Unstoppable Women’s Series.”

The virtual series highlights local women who are working to inspire others – those who have impacted the local community and shaped business and civic sectors.

During the session, a girl scout interviewed Vanderhaar. RCN spoke to Vonderhaar before the event and she said that she plans to answers questions about her journey and experience to date, leadership style, work life balance and advice to young people interested in starting a business.

Vanderhaar said she was looking forward to the interview.

“I really enjoy interacting with young women as they start their journey and encouraging them to purse their dreams,” Vanderhaar said. “I have had a lot of people both professionally and personally that have supported me in my career and I enjoy playing that forward.”

She’s also flattered to be considered an “unstoppable woman.”

“That term is a lot to live up to, but I think what has made me successful is perseverance, hard work and belief in myself,” she said. “I was blessed with great parents that provided a wondering foundation of love, support and encouragement which has stayed with me through my life and career. As a business owner, you have to get good at solving problems and figuring out a way as there is no other option.”

Vonderhaar is active in the community and currently serves as chair of Northern Kentucky University’s College of Informatics Dean’s Advisory Council and also serves on the board of The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati. She lives in Lakeside Park with her husband and three children.

According to Vanderhaar to operate your own business, you have to “be prepared to work harder than you ever have.”

“It will be more rewarding then anything you have ever done,” she said. “It took me a long time to realize I didn't have to have all the answers myself - surround yourself with good team members and advisors. A good leader isn't scared to hire people smarter and more experienced than they are.”

Last year, Vanderhaar sold Intrinzic to Graphic Village. However she and her partner Dave Townsend currently are operating as a division of GV under the Intrinzic brand.

Vanderhaar said that it has always been her dream to have her own business.

“n college, I set it as a specific goal,” she said. “I came from family of business people and some entrepreneurs and was always fascinated with the business world. My father was a corporate attorney that specialized in M&A work and he always talked about the businesses he was advising.”

All of these things combined inspired her to venture out on her own.

“There is a lot I enjoy, however, controlling your own destiny is at the top of the list,” she said. “After working for large companies for several years, I realized that I wanted my work to be meaningful and make a bigger, more direct impact. Intrinzic was founded on the concept of making a positive impact for our clients, team members and the community.”

Written by Melissa Reinert, RCN contributor