COVID-19: 3,433 New Cases in Ky.; 522 in NKY

Kentucky added 3,433 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its total on Wednesday, including 522 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

Governor Andy Beshear highlighted the state's positivity rate of 11.29% for being below 12% for the fifth consecutive day.

“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” said Beshear. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”

There were 208 new cases in Kenton Co., 177 in Boone Co., 101 in Campbell Co., 24 in Grant Co., and 12 in Pendleton Co.

In three days this week, those counties have seen a total of 1,082 new cases.

There were 49 newly reported COVID-related deaths across the state on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,678 people hospitalized in Kentucky including 399 in intensive care units and 205 on ventilators.

Beshear also expressed congratulations to the new President of the United States, inaugurated on Wednesday.

“Congratulations, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I look forward to working with your administration to better the lives for our people and to help us overcome the challenges of COVID-19,” said Beshear. “Together we can make a better country – a better Kentucky – for all.”

-Staff report