Former Kenton Co., Taylor Mill Officer Joins Covington Police

Jacob Noe was sworn in as a Covington Police officer on Tuesday.

The veteran officer retired from the Kenton County Police Department and since then has worked for the Taylor Mill Police Department, and has 25 years of experience.

Noe was a sergeant in the U.S. Army and is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University.

“He brings a lot of experience, and he’s a good officer,” Covington Police Chief Rob Nader said. “We’re so fortunate to attract officers who can share their knowledge and their experiences with the younger members of our department.”

Noe also served as a field training officer in Kenton County and as a firearms instructor in Taylor Mill, as well as helping to train recruits there.

Since he is already certified as an officer by the state, he will begin patrolling in Covington as soon as he completes in-housing training, Nader said.

The city commission approved Noe's hiring last week.

The city's police department is now staffed at 112 officers for 114 sworn positions.

-Staff report