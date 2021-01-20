Jackson Law Firm Moves from Historic Covington Building it Saved

The Law Offices of Christopher L. Jackson announced last week that it will relocate back to its previous home at 713 Scott Blvd. in Covington, leaving the historic Fourth Street building that Jackson saved from possible demolition.

Jackson has been a local attorney for eighteen years, sixteen of which have been spent in Covington.

The building at 121 East Fourth Street was sold to CovCor, which recently purchased and developed the corner of nearby Fourth & Garrard streets, turning it into an outdoor recreation area with food businesses that serve from repurposed shipping containers. Further details about the building's future use were not immediately available.

In 2012, Jackson purchased the Fourth Street building months after it had been targeted by its neighbor, Legacy Financial, for demolition to make way for more parking. The City of Covington ultimately approved that plan.

By March of 2013, Jackson was finished with the renovation and showed off the salvaged and restored building to The River City News.

Jackson focuses on personal injury law and is licensed in Kentucky and Ohio for work in state and federal courts.

Attorney Joshua McIntosh is making the move with Jackson to the Scott Blvd. location. He previously worked in the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and as a law clerk in federal court before becoming a solo practitioner in 2016, focusing on criminal defense & DUI. McIntosh is licensed in Kentucky and Ohio and in the Kentucky federal courts.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo provided