NKU Baseball Adds Dixie Standout

Northern Kentucky head baseball coach Todd Asalon has announced his latest recruiting class on Wednesday.

Among the three names released is Zach Haigis, of Edgewood. He is a right-handed pitcher at Dixie Heights High School, praised for his powerful arm, and 88-MPH fast ball, a news release said.

Haigis plans to study business at NKU.

The team also announced Bryce Saylor, of Louisville, and Jalen Williams, of Maryland, among the 2022 recruiting class.



The Norse are currently set to begin their 2021 season with a March 5 road trip to Wright State for a four-game set.

-Staff report