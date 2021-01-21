COVID-19: Six Northern Kentuckians Included in Ky.'s Deadliest Day

Six people from Northern Kentucky were among the 58 reported to have died from COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the highest-ever number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

Three women (ages 75, 77, and 78) and one man (aged 85) from Kenton County, a 68-year old woman from Boone County, and an 83-year old woman from Campbell County died from COVID-19.

Two others from nearby Gallatin County were also reported to have died Thursday.

The state's death total is now 3,301.

Governor Andy Beshear will provide remarks commemorating Kentucky’s victims of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon. The governor, his wife, and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will plant the final flags in a sea of more than 3,000 flags representing those Kentuckians lost to the virus.



The ceremony will include members of the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard as well as a performance by baritone Keith Dean of Frankfort.

It is scheduled for 2 p.m.

“The hard part though about today’s report is it’s the most deaths we ever announced,” Beshear said Thursday.

The governor noted that Kentucky’s COVID-19 mortality rate of 1% is lower than the national (1.7%) and world (2.2%) averages.

Meanwhile, the state recorded an additional 3,728 new cases on Thursday, including 399 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 162 new cases in Kenton Co., 143 in Boone Co., 79 in Campbell Co., 8 in Grant Co., and 7 in Pendleton Co.

“We still have too many cases, but it does appear we are seeing a decline from our highest week ever. Our positivity rate is down again. Far higher than we want, but this is a good trend,” said Beshear.

The state's positivity rate is now at 11.05%.

There are currently 1,604 people hospitalized across the state including 395 in intensive care units and 205 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Beshear also asked Kentuckians and health care providers to be patient throughout the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.

“Splitting vaccine shipments into really small quantities just wouldn’t make sense, and would slow us down,” said Beshear. “That’s why we’re distributing by region, by population. This is not a competition, this is about us trying to find the right partners for the right phase.”

-Staff report