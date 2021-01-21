Kenton County Hopes to Make Animal Licensing Process Easier

Kenton County Animal Services hopes to make the obtaining of pet licenses easier.

The county announced the creation of an online portal with enhanced features.

Licenses are required to ensure that dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccination. The fees collected by pet licenses additionally support the animal shelter and services provided through animal control. The annual renewal also provides owners the opportunity to list their contact information in case their pet is found loose in the community.

“Because the online portal is connected to our shelter software, this creates a central place to store pet and owner information,” said Beckey Reiter, Kenton County Animal Services director. “Pet owners can add an alternate contact and microchip information which updates our database. On the chance your pet pays us a visit, it’ll be easier for staff to look up and find your information for reunification.”

The new portal is currently open for 2021 pet licenses. Pet license renewals are due before March 1 of each year. Proof of current rabies vaccination is required to obtain a license. License tags will be mailed to the pet owner.

Renew or obtain a license online using the new portal kentonlicensing.shelterbuddy.com, or in person at the shelter (1020 Mary Laidley Drive, Covington).

