Man Arrested After SWAT Standoff Now Faces More Charges

The Florence man accused of holing a woman and girl at gunpoint for several hours last week now faces additional charges.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced that Christopher Sawyer is charged with one count of first degree arson and two counts of first degree wanton endangerment.

When arrested last Saturday, Sawyer was charged with one count of first degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first degree unlawful imprisonment, one count of third degree terroristic threatening, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

His alleged actions led to an hours long standoff with SWAT team members on Lakeview Drive in Florence.

It was reported at the time that as Sawyer finally surrendered, a fire had broken out inside the home.

According to the sheriff's office, Sawyer admitted to being in a bedroom closet with a torch, which started the fire.

Deputies said Thursday that an investigation corroborated that claim.

The residence sustained significant damage as a result of the fire.

Sawyer is being held on $250,000 bond at the Boone County Detention Center.

