Music Student Finds Place at Covington's Point Perk

Jonathan Wiseman spends time behind the counter at the Point Perk when not in class, studying music at the University of Cincinnati.

The North Carolina native applied for a barista position at the Covington coffeeshop operated by the Point/Arc last summer after being accepted as a graduate assistant at UC.

He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he earned a degree in music.

“I worked at a mom-and-pop coffee shop at home,” said Wiseman, 30, who now calls the Cincinnati neighborhood of Clifton home. “And I taught music to people with special needs at the Enrichment Center, so I thought working at The Point Perk was a natural fit.”

The Point Perk and the Point/Arc provides opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Point Perk opened its doors in 2015 and is a business endeavor of the Covington-based, nonprofit.

Wiseman works Mondays through Thursdays – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and then it’s off to school – or playing his trumpet with local bands at the Blue Wisp – or at local weddings. His graduate assistantship is in the jazz department at UC.

In the meantime, he is part of a team hoping to grow the small shop.

“We’d like to grow our hours and increase staff size, with the expansion of downtown Covington,” said Steve Roark, vice president for business enterprises at the Point/Arc.

“We’re looking to grow in the community,” he said, “and we hope the community understands the benefits to our clients.”

Roark notes that The Point/Arc tries to get clients to be part of the workforce. “They get paid, they pay taxes, they’re part of the community,” he said. “We envision longer hours and more employees.”

-Staff report

Photo courtesy of Cora Angel